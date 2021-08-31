Robbery suspect dies after being stopped by Mesa Police on Loop 202

Undercover officers and U.S. Marshals were tracking the 27-year-old suspect while he tried to enter Loop 202 at Broadway.

MESA, Ariz. — A man accused of robbery died Tuesday afternoon after he was stopped by Mesa Police officers on a Loop 202 on ramp.

Undercover officers along with U.S. Marshals were tracking the 27-year-old suspect while he tried to enter the highway at Broadway Road in a Chevrolet truck around 3:30 p.m.

At that point, authorities said the suspect got out and tried to carjack a person in a sedan but then fled back into his truck and the officers trapped him with their cars.

When officers approached the truck to arrest him, they found he was dead.

Police said none of the officers fired at the suspect and that a handgun was found inside the truck.

The man hasn’t been identified, and police haven’t explained the circumstances of the alleged robbery.

The highway will be closed for several hours while police continue to investigate.

