1 in critical condition after robbery at Anthem jewelry store ends in shooting

PHOENIX — A person was rushed to a hospital Tuesday evening after an armed robbery at an Anthem jewelry store ended in a shooting.

The robbery happened around 6 p.m. at the Andrew Z Diamonds & Fine Jewelry in a shopping center across the street from Anthem Community Park.

One person was shot during the incident. The victim possibly has life-threatening injuries, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has not been identified.

Video from Sky 12 showed officers and deputies from multiple agencies scouring the area and police tape blocking off the area.

The shooter is still at large, but authorities haven’t provided any suspect information.

It’s unknown if the suspect got away with any cash or jewelry.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with 12 News for the latest updates on this story.

