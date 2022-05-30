Road rage shooting in Phoenix sends man to the hospital

Two men were driving when some sort of argument broke out between the two of them, leading to one of them pulling out a gun and firing.

PHOENIX — A road rage shooting in central Phoenix escalated violently into a shooting on Monday.

Police were called out after getting a 911 call near McDowell Road and 48th Street.

Two men were driving when some sort of argument broke out between the two of them, leading to one of them pulling out a gun and firing.

Both the shooter and the victim drove away, and the victim called police. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Phoenix police say the victim hasn’t given investigators much information. There is no description of the suspect right now.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

