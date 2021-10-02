Road rage shooting in Mesa sends man to the hospital

Police say some sort of argument led to gunshots being fired into a car with a man and two children inside.

MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, according to police.

The shooting happened near University Drive and Gilbert Road in Mesa around 5:30 p.m. Police say some sort of argument led to gunshots being fired into a car with a man and two children inside.

Police say the children were not hurt, but the man was shot in the leg. He’s expected to survive.

A man has been arrested, and police say officers are still in the area investigating what led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or any of the victims.