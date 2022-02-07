Road rage matter turns deadly behind Ranch Market store in Phoenix

Sebastian Serrano is accused of fatally shooting a motorist during a road rage incident on Jan. 31.

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old Phoenix man was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing a motorist behind a Ranch Market store near Roosevelt and 16th streets.

Sebastian Serrano is accused of murdering 31-year-old Joshua Hernandez Jr. on Jan. 31 during a road rage incident in central Phoenix, police said.

Serrano was allegedly a passenger in a car that was following the victim's vehicle. Once the victim parked behind Ranch Market and exited their car, Serrano allegedly fired nine gunshots toward Hernandez, police records show.

Serrano told police another passenger in his car encouraged him to shoot the victim.

Serrano was taken into custody and booked into jail on a charge of first-degree murder, court records show.

Hernandez's death is one of several road rage incidents in the Valley that have turned deadly over the last year.

Most recently, a 16-year-old was killed last month in a road rage shooting near 43rd Avenue and Vineyard Road.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include: