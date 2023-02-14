Reward offered for information in hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for hitting and killing an 8-year-old boy.

PHOENIX — A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered following a hit-and-run that killed an 8-year-old boy last week.

Police said Jerel Glenn was hit by a truck near 67th Avenue and Catalina Drive around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday. The driver fled the scene following the crash.

Police described the vehicle involved as a 2000s model, four-door, maroon or faded red Chevy Silverado truck with a chrome strip on the doors. The truck may have damage on its front-passenger side.

According to police, the truck was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness.

On Feb. 11 near 67th Ave/Catalina Dr., a 2000's lifted, 4-door, maroon or faded red Chevy Silverado truck with a chrome strip on the doors, with possible damage on the front-passenger side was northbound when it struck the child in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/DuVNJd9tcU — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 14, 2023

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.