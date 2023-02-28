Yavapai County Sheriff's Office offers reward in trailer arson

One person displaced after trailer destroyed by arsonist

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $300 reward for information leading to an arrest in the arson of a travel trailer.

On Feb. 9, YCSO deputies located a fully engulfed travel trailer in the Bridge Canyon area of Seligman. The trailer was a total loss and detectives determined the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies spoke to the owner and learned it was being used as a primary residence.

Anyone with information is urged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

