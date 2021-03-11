Reward increased in suspect search for fatal Tolleson shooting

Family and friends of a 26-year-old man killed in a 2020 shooting contribute to the reward to increase it to $6,000.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A reward for information following the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man last May in Tolleson has been increased to $6,000.

Family and friends of the victim, Salvatore "Sal" Barone, recently contributed to and increased the original reward amount. Police said Barone was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 117th and Southern avenues around 2 a.m. in Tolleson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S or 480-948-6377. Anonymous tips can left at silentwitness.org.

Detectives are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

