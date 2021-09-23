WATCH LIVE: Reports of active shooter at Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville

Collierville Police, Memphis, Police, and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are all on the scene Thursday afternoon. A lockdown has been lifted at Collierville High.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Mid-South law enforcement is on the scene of a reported active shooter situation at a Kroger in Collierville.

Collierville Police, Memphis, Police, and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are all on the scene of the reported shooting at the store at 240 New Byhalia Road.

Collierville High School was put on lockdown after the shooting, but we have been told that the lockdown has been lifted and classes will dismiss as normal. School officials tell us they were told the threat is no longer active and the scene is secure.

This is a developing situation and we will bring you more as it becomes available.

Breaking: at scene of shooting at a Collierville, TN on Byhalia Road. Very active scene. News update planned for 3:10. We plan to live stream. I’ll live tweet. pic.twitter.com/f5dZeFRdGJ — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) September 23, 2021