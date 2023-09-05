Police investigating reports of shots fired outside Buckeye Walmart

The incident happened at the store near Yuma and Watson roads.

BUCKEYE, Ariz — Police are investigating reports of shots fired outside a Buckeye Walmart Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the store near Yuma and Watson roads.

Buckeye police said witnesses reported seeing several people fighting outside one of the store entrances, and one of the subjects reportedly fired a gunshot.

Authorities said it appears no one was injured and there is no damage.

The subjects involved left the area before officers arrived. The store was evacuated and will remain closed throughout the evening, police said.

Buckeye police are asking the public to avoid the area while authorities work to clear the scene.

BPD currently on scene at Walmart on Watson Rd, witnesses reported several subjects outside fighting and someone fired a gunshot. At this time, it appears no injuries and no damage. Subjects involved left the scene. Store evacuated & investigation ongoing. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gBXmp99mNZ — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) May 10, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

