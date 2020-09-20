Red swastikas spray-painted at the Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center

Police recieved a report on the vandalism.

PHOENIX — Two swastikas were spray-painted onto the entrance of the Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center in Phoenix.

The museum houses African American material culture and history. Their website says:

"The George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center is a historical preservation site that is dedicated to the Collection, Documentation, Preservation, Study, and Dissemination of the History and Culture of Africans and Americans of African Descent in Arizona."

The Phoenix Police Department is working on gathering details about the vandalism but has not yet provided other information.

The center released a statement on the incident:

"We were saddened to learn that swastikas have painted on the front of George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, it is very disappointing and insensitive that someone felt the need deface the property with a symbol of hate and intimidation.

The George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, a historic landmark site, was built during enforced segregation from 1926-1954. This act of vandalism will not defer the organization in fulfilling its mission of creating a gathering place for the community that showcases the rich African American experience and where cross-cultural programs can take place. With the current political climate, this is something that is desperately needed."