Report of gun on campus leads to lockdown at Red Mountain High School in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A student from Red Mountain High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said.

Mesa police said around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call from school employees saying that there was a report of a student on campus with a gun in his backpack.

Police said school employees located the student walking on campus, and when they attempted to walk him to the office, he fled the campus on foot.

Mesa police said the school administrators immediately put the school on lockdown as a precaution.

Several officers arrived and located the student near the park, and took him into custody. Police said a weapon matching the description of the one the student had in his backpack was found by officers nearby.

Authorities said once it was determined there was no credible threat to the school or students, the school lockdown was lifted.

Police said the student never removed the gun from his backpack, didn’t threaten anyone with it, and had no plan to use the weapon.

Mesa police said there does not appear to be any credible threat to the school or the students, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives responded and took over the investigation. The student is facing several felony charges from this event.

Police said the student was booked into a juvenile detention center and is facing felony charges.

