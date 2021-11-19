Red-light runner sentenced to 15 years for killing Arizona cop

Jason Engel, 42, of Camp Verde was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing the death of a Cottonwood police commander.

A Camp Verde man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for running a red light and killing an off-duty police officer.

Jason Engel, 42, pleaded guilty last month to one count of manslaughter and five counts of endangerment for a vehicle collision that occurred last September in Cottonwood.

Engel had run a red light near State Route 89A and Willard Street and struck Jody Makuch, a commander for the Cottonwood Police Department, who was riding his motorcycle near the intersection.

Shortly before the collision, witnesses saw Engel run another red light at a nearby intersection.

Makuch, who had been working for Cottonwood police since 2000, died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. The officer left behind a wife and four children.

Makuch was promoted to commander in 2009 and worked in different areas of the police department including community outreach.

According to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office, Engel displayed signs of impairment after the crash. A blood test showed the defendant's alcohol level was 25% above the legal limit.

“Our hearts go out to Commander Makuch’s family and we hope this lengthy prison sentence helps to bring them closure," said Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. "His tragic death at the hands of a drunk driver was so unnecessary and is so difficult for many to bear.”

