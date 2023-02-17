Records: Eviction at Valley home ends in fatal stabbing

The suspect was being served with an eviction notice in Phoenix before a violent struggle ensued, public records show.

PHOENIX — A suspect is facing felony charges after he allegedly reacted violently to someone trying to remove him from a Phoenix residence, records show.

Osman Aguilar-Osorio, 39, has been booked into the Maricopa County jail after he allegedly killed a man who served him an eviction notice.

On Feb. 14, the victim and an associate arrived at a residence near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road to attach eviction paperwork to the home's front door, court records show.

The defendant then answered the door and disagreed with the victim over the eviction notice. The argument then escalated and the victim sustained a fatal knife wound to his neck.

Police reported finding the victim in a pool of blood in the home's carport area, records show.

Aguilar-Osorio told police the victim had allegedly been "aggressive" but admitted that the victim was not holding any weapons.

The suspect told investigators he had bought the home in 2019 and had fallen behind on mortgage payments, records show.

"He did not know how much he owed the bank and admitted he started ripping up any bank correspondence he received in the mail," police wrote in a report.

Aguilar-Osorio could be facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

