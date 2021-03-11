Recognize him? Mesa police looking for serial burglar who flees on bike

A burglar known for fleeing from crime scenes on a bicycle is wanted by authorities in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is looking for a man suspected of burglarizing multiple cars and homes over the last three months.

Police said the suspect has been spotted fleeing from burglaries in east Mesa on a bicycle. The crimes have occurred in the area of Southern Avenue and University Drive and Sossaman and Ellsworth roads.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, about 5'10'' tall, average build, and has distinctive tattoos on his neck and left hand.

Anyone with information can contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.