PHOENIX — The man accused of trying to kill a DPS trooper during a traffic stop will learn his fate on Wednesday. Ramon Bueno faces sentencing for the shooting that happened back in 2014.

Trooper James Casey survived that shooting and had to undergo 17 surgeries. He has since recovered and retired from the force.

As for the man charged with shooting him, prosecutors say Ramon Bueno shot Trooper Casey in the face during that traffic stop in 2014, near I-17 and McDowell.

In December, a jury found Bueno guilty of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. However, the jury was deadlocked on an attempted murder charge.

Casey has been active on Twitter surrounding the case. On Tuesday, he posted that he will update the sentence when it's in.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at Superior Court.

