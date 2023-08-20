Mesa police investigating racial slurs graffitied on fence as possible hate crime

A Mesa man said he feels targeted after racial slurs were graffitied on the back of his fence near Guadalupe and Power roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are investigating a possible hate crime after a family found racial slurs graffitied along the back wall of their fence.

Morris Whitner and his wife have lived near Guadalupe and Power Roads for nearly five years.

"We really love it here," Whitner said.

Whitner said they've had no problems, until Sunday when they saw slurs, including the n-word, graffitied on the back of their fence facing Guadalupe Road.

Whitner told 12News he feels angry and unsettled.

"Unfortunately, racism still exists," Whitner. "I was really disappointed about that."

Mesa police said they have no suspects, and there are no surveillance cameras in the area.

Officials are investigating whether the graffiti was directed at Whitner's family or not.

Although it's not technically on his property, Whitner told 12News he believes the act was targeted.

“It’s not like in the middle in front of somebody else’s. It’s strictly on our wall," Whitner said.

Going forward, Whitner said he will be paying closer attention to activity around his home.

“I’m probably going to be more cognizant of people that are, that are in the area, that are driving by," Whitner said.

He said hateful words won't drive him out of the neighborhood.

“We’re here. We’re not going anywhere. This is our home," Whitner said. “All I ask is just leave us alone.”

Whitner said he plans on contacting his homeowner's association when it opens Monday morning so the fence can be repainted as soon as possible.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.