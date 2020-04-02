Rachel Henry, the mother accused of smothering her three children to death at a Phoenix home last month, is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Henry, who was charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of 3-year-old Zane, 1-year-old Miraya and 7-month-old Catalaya, could enter a not guilty plea during her arraignment hearing.

The 22-year-old is accused of smothering the three children to death at a relative's home in south Phoenix on Jan. 20.

Police say Henry admitted to the crimes, but did not give a motive.

A family member told 12 News that Henry was addicted to methamphetamine and was acting strange in the days before the alleged murders.

The children were laid to rest in Oklahoma, where the family is originally from, over the weekend.

Henry's former friends and coworkers said they still can't believe what happened.

"Everybody is in shock," Sherri Underwood said. “Like how do you do that to your babies? Like something had to not have been right.”

"She could've done something with her life," Rios said. "She's dead to me too."

The arraignment hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

