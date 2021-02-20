Questions left surrounding how Eric Maes was able to try to kill himself in jail

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office dismissed the charges this week after Maes was left medically incapacitated from trying to kill himself.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Eric Maes, the man accused of kidnapping his 10-month-old son and killing the boy’s mother, tried to kill himself in jail over the weekend.

His injures led to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dismissing his charges this week after they said he was medically incapacitated Thursday.

However, questions are still left unanswered as to how it was possible for Maes to have tried to kill himself.

MCSO: Eric Maes was alone in his cell when he tried to kill himself

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told 12 News in a statement Friday, Eric Maes was alone in his cell Saturday when he tried to kill himself.

A spokesperson for the agency said Maes was placed in the 4th Avenue Jail before he tried to take his own life. Maes was taken to the hospital after the attempt.

12 News also asked questions regarding if Maes was on suicide watch at the jail, if he had made any suicidal comments before trying to take his own life and how Maes was found by deputies, but those questions were not answered.

MCSO told 12 News that Maes is likely not going to survive.

Every inmate receives mental and physical health evaluation

MCSO pointed 12 News to Correctional Health Services regarding questions about Maes’ mental and physical health.

A spokesperson for CHS said in a statement to 12 News that personal health information cannot be released.

Adding, however, “(E)very person who goes through the intake process receives a mental and physical evaluation by Correctional Health Services.”

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dropped Maes’ charges this week

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Maes this week.

A spokesperson told 12 News Maes was “medically incapacitated” on Thursday, and prosecutors dropped the charges at the request of an attorney representing the family.

Maricopa County Attorney, Allister Adel, who’s newly back on the job after a fall on election night almost took her life said the move was necessary for Maes’ family.

“They wanted to be able to make medical decisions for him, he was in the final stages of his life and they didn’t have access and that was the right thing to do,” Adel said.