Queen Creek Yorkie breeder accused of taking money without giving people their dogs

In Arizona, breeders don’t need a license and are largely unregulated. This means prospective pet buyers need to be extra careful before turning over any money.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Sales of dogs and puppies soared last year as families turned to a furry friend for joy during our many extra hours at home. But not all sales turned out the way buyers hoped.

"There are just so many emotions," Kristina Proctor said. "You think what do I need to do, what do I need to get ready in the house."

But she was ready for the big investment. In September 2020, she sent a $500 deposit through Venmo to Littlefoot Yorkies in Queen Creek, reserving her spot to get a Yorkie from the next litter, or so she thought.

"I had a name for her and the whole thing. It was hard," Proctor said.

Now, nearly six months later, there’s still no puppy, no refund, and no word from this apparent breeder.

"You feel stupid, you feel angry because you’ve been taken by someone," she said.

She's not alone. The 12 News I-Team talked to 17 people across the country who all say they sent in deposits to Littlefoot Yorkies and never got their dogs.

One of them was Sheri Tucker in Oakland, California, who sent $350 to get a puppy in December 2020 as a surprise for her son.

"It hurts my heart," she says. "My son, when he found out on his birthday he wasn’t getting a dog, he was really disappointed."

Then there’s Christy Frazier all the way out in the St. Louis suburb.

"I think she was playing on my emotions," Frazier explains. "I had just lost my dog of 15 years."

She sent $700 to Littlefoot Yorkies to cover the deposit and transport fee to bring the new dog to Missouri. She even signed paperwork, promising she’d get a healthy dog.

"Here I am, closer to 60," she adds. "Never been scammed a day in my life and I was like I can’t believe someone has the nerve to do that."

12 News is not naming the owner of Littlefoot Yorkies at this time because she's not facing any charges. Pinal County confirms they are investigating complaints about the business and the owner and will turn the investigation over to the County Attorney's Office when it is complete.

In all the cases of those who spoke with 12 News, people who put down deposits said the breeder sent them photos of their prospective pooches at first. Through social media, many people found they were sent pictures of the same dogs or dogs from different breeders that weren’t up for grabs.

After some time, most people say the breeder blocked them once they started asking questions.

The owner of Littlefoot Yorkies gave different excuses to different people. Some people say she told them her mother or father was sick. Other people say she told them that she was sick.

When 12 News reached her over the phone, she said that another person working with her tried to take the clients and the litter.

According to receipts, the 17 people who spoke to 12 News sent more than $10,000 dollars to Littlefoot Yorkies. Until last week, only 5 of them say they got refunds. After 12 News questioned the breeder over the phone, 4 more people say they got their refunds after months of waiting.

In that same phone conversation, the breeder claimed she refunded all but two people.

"The conduct by the breeder is that the breeder knows that they did the wrong thing," says Steve Lee, with Steve Lee & Associates.

He's an expert fraud witness not connected to this case.

"From the outside looking in, it looks like a scam," he explains.

He says cases like these can be difficult to prosecute because investigators would need to prove intent. Agencies might also lack the resources to investigate something on a smaller scale.

"They tend to respond to larger dollar figures which are unfortunate because it leaves victims like this stuck in their own situation," Lee says.

The options for a victim are limited. Lee says they could file a lawsuit to get a refund or keep trying to demand one from the seller and wait to see if law enforcement will do anything.

Lee recommends using resources like the American Kennel Club to help vet breeders.

Some advice from investigators and other rescue volunteers when looking at buying or adopting a pet:

Visit the facility where you’re looking to adopt

Notice if staff members are answering questions or dodging them

Ensure they have an active Board of Directors as a non-profit

Check to see if the dog has a collar or ID tag

Check if animals are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and if they come with paperwork to support those records

For many of the people who spoke to 12 News, the red flags didn’t pop up right away. Tucker says she was referred to Littlefoot Yorkies by a friend who actually bought a Yorkie from the very same breeder.

The others say they vetted her through social media pages that are now gone.

The address listed for Littlefoot Yorkies is now an empty house up for rent in Queen Creek. Someone at the breeder’s home address told us Littlefoot Yorkie’s was no longer a business and that they couldn’t explain what happened.

"I wouldn’t send money over the internet," says Sheri Tucker. "Meet up with the person. Make sure they’re legit."

