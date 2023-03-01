Teen facing possible charges in 'shots fired' incident in Queen Creek

The teenager reportedly turned himself into police after the incident on Tuesday, the Queen Creek Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A 16-year-old is facing multiple possible charges after a shots-fired call in Queen Creek put nearby residents on lockdown, the town's police department said.

The teenager reportedly turned himself in after he was contacted by detectives, the department said. Police have recommended the following charges for the teenager:

Disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Minor prohibited from carrying or possessing firearms

Officers have not yet released the identity of the teenager, nor his specific involvement in the incident.

The department received reports of shots fired near Sierra Park Boulevard and Ellsworth Road, where two people were detained, police said. Officers told residents in the area, along with nearby Brandon Pickett Elementary, to remain indoors with doors locked while they looked for the third person involved.

Police haven't said whether they will recommend charges against the other two people detained in the incident.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.