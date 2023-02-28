Queen Creek Police looking for possible armed suspect after shots-fired call

QCPD said officers received reports of shots fired near SIerra Park Boulevard and Ellsworth Road on Tuesday afternoon.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Residents living in the area of Sierra Park Boulevard and Ellsworth Road are being asked to remain indoors with doors locked as officers look for a person of interest, according to the Queen Creek Police Department.

QCPD said officers received reports of shots fired in the area on Tuesday afternoon and two people have been detained, but a third person, believed to be armed is still at large and is police said believed to have left the area.

Police said the outstanding person is described as a dark-skinned male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, thin build, wearing dark clothes, white tennis shoes and a dark-colored beanie.

Police are using a helicopter and UAV to assist in the search.

Brandon Pickett Elementary has been placed in a modified lockdown as a precaution, police said,

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

