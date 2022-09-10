1 teen dies, 2 seriously injured in Queen Creek crash

The vehicle's driver has been booked on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early September 10.

The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said, and crossed into opposing lanes of traffic before hitting a brick wall and electrical equipment around 4 a.m.

The equipment caught on fire, which spread to the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

One of the car's passengers was killed, one is in critical condition, one has serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. A fourth passenger had minor injuries.

The car's speed and the driver's potential impairment are being investigated as causes, police said. The driver has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on initial charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.