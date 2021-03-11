Quartzsite police investigating elementary school break-in

Police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect or suspects responsible.

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. — The Quartzsite Police Department is looking for information about a break-in at an elementary school on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect or suspects broke into Quartzsite Elementary School and vandalized the gym, kitchen and some classrooms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 928-927-4644.

