Protesters clash with officers during march against police brutality in Tempe

The group hit the streets near Tempe Beach Park and marched for Dion Johnson and Dalvin Hollins.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Protesters and police officers clashed Monday night during a march against police brutality in Tempe.

Police took at least one person into custody as demonstrators blocked roads, and the march was declared an unlawful demonstration.

Authorities blocked off the entrance to Loop 202 at one point and fired pepper spray that forced protesters from running into the middle of the road.

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir chided the protesters on Twitter, saying it's not okay to throw "projectiles" at cops who allowed them to practice their 1st Amendment rights.

It is unacceptable to hurl projectiles at people- cops are people there to protect free expression and provide public safety. When you throw objects at them, that is NOT OK. https://t.co/cJ4c2kvOhh — Sylvia Moir (@ChiefMoir) July 28, 2020

Johnson was shot and killed by a DPS trooper in late May after a struggle broke out after the trooper found Johnson passed out in his car with a gun.

Hollins was shot by a Tempe officer in 2016 after the 19-year-old stole prescription narcotics from a pharmacy.