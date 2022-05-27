Scottsdale, ICE, Valley police arrest 43 people in prostitution sting

The sting, called "Operation Spring Fling," resulted in the arrests on Tuesday, with charges ranging from prostitution and child sex trafficking, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) partnered with the Scottsdale Police Department's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit and other Valley police departments in a prostitution sting called "Operation Spring Fling."

The operation was completed on Tuesday after police arrested 43 people, ICE officials said Friday. The undercover operation focused on hotel and street prostitution and targeted demand for commercial sex, sex buyers and human trafficking.

The 43 people were arrested on numerous charges, including prostitution, misconduct involving weapons and other warrants. Two of the people were also charged with child sex trafficking.

Officials have yet to release numerous points on information, including:

How the operation was conducted

Where each of the accused was arrested

Whether each of the accused was arrested at the same location

The health status of the children allegedly trafficked

Officials encourage "the public to report suspected sex trafficking or any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, or by completing its online tip form," ICE officials said.

