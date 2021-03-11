Prescott woman accused of Christmas Eve mall robbery

Holly Ailiff, 38, allegedly forced employees of a shoe store to empty out cash registers and load merchandise into her car, officials said.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott woman has been arrested on suspicion of stealing $5,200 in cash and merchandise from a shoe store on Christmas Eve. Holly Ailiff, 38, is facing several felony charges after she allegedly held up Prescott Gateway Mall employees at gunpoint last Friday.

At about 6:30 p.m., the employees of Journey's shoe store said Ailiff walked into the store asking them to set aside several boxes of shoes.

The suspect then told the clerks her husband would be coming by to pay for the shoes. Ailiff then left the store for about 40 minutes before returning armed with a handgun.

She demanded the clerks empty out cash registers and ordered them to follow her to the suspect's vehicle. Prescott police said Ailiff forced the employees to place the cash and shoes in the car's trunk before the suspect fled the scene.

Because the clerks remembered the suspect's license plate number, Prescott police were able to quickly locate and apprehend Ailiff.

She's been booked into the Yavapai County jail and is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.