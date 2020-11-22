Prescott Valley woman arrested in California, charged with kidnapping

The children and vehicle have been safely recovered as the suspect awaits extradition, police say.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Prescott Valley woman was arrested by California Highway Patrol and charged with kidnapping after being reported by her mother on Saturday afternoon.

The woman's mother contacted officers and reported that her daughter, Erica Chantle Lunsford, had taken her vehicle without permission along with her 5- and 10-year-old children around 12:45 p.m. Lunsford's mother is the custodial parent of the 10-year-old child, police said.

The Prescott Valley Police Department requested assistance from the CHP when they were alerted to the fact that Lunsford was likely headed for California, police said.