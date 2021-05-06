Prescott Valley man accused stabbing another man in face during argument, police say

The suspect allegedly drove his pickup truck into another man's vehicle and stabbed him after an argument on Wednesday night, officials say.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man has been arrested following an argument turned stabbing on Wednesday night.

Prescott Valley officers responded to Quailwood Greens Golf Course near State Route 69 and Village Creek Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a man down.

An investigation into the incident revealed that two men got into an argument, resulting in one man driving his pickup truck into the other's vehicle then stabbing him in the face, police said.

The suspect, 51-year-old Clint Hughes, allegedly fled the scene. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hughes turned himself in and has been booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Jail, police said.