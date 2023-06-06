YCSO investigating homicide near Prescott Valley, offering $5,000 reward for information

On May 29, a man was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane in the Coyote Springs subdivision, now the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A week after a man was found dead in his Prescott Valley home, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving the apparent homicide.

They're offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the death of 58-year-old Grant Griffiths.

On May 29, Griffiths was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane in the Coyote Springs subdivision north of Prescott Valley, YCSO officials said.

Investigators believe that Griffiths was killed the night before, and are now "exploring every avenue to solve this crime" including enlisting the public's assistance.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

