PHOENIX — A Prescott woman admitted to killing her mother with help from her daughter, police said Thursday.

According to the Prescott Police Department, Tara Aven, 46, and her daughter Briar Aven, 24, hid the death of 77-year-old Sandra Aven for more than a year and cashed her monthly payment checks.

A concerned citizen called the police department to report that he had not seen Sandra for some time. Officers contacted Briar who said that her grandmother was out of town, police said.

The officers then asked to speak to Tara. According to the police department, the two gave officers inconsistent information. When officers entered the home, located near Copper Basin and White Spar roads, they found a dead body.

Police said Tara and Briar confessed to the murder after the body was discovered. They told police they killed Sandra in late 2017.

The body has yet to be identified but both Tara and Briar were taken into custody, police said.

The Prescott Police Department will remain on scene and investigate. The police department asks anyone with information to contact Detective John Hanna at 928-777-1961.