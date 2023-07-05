Prescott man arrested after police say he shot his stepson, wife shot herself

When officers arrived, 57-year-old Thomas Lind came outside of his apartment and told officers that he had shot his adult stepson.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man is in custody after a domestic incident left his stepson injured and wife dead.

The Prescott Police Department said officers received at least two 911 calls referencing two people being shot at an apartment near Granite and Willis streets at approximately 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, 57-year-old Thomas Lind came outside of his apartment and told officers that he had shot his adult stepson and that his wife had subsequently shot herself.

The 23-year-old stepson was located inside with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Officers also located Lind's wife, a 46-year-old female, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police said they determined that a domestic argument had occurred which led to a physical altercation between Lind and his stepson. During that altercation, Lind fired one round striking his stepson in the lower abdomen. After this initial shooting, police said it appears Lind’s wife retrieved a handgun from her bedroom and shot herself.

Both victims were transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center where the female victim died. The male victim was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where he is listed as stable.

Lind was taken into custody and admitted to shooting his stepson during the altercation. Lind was found to be a prohibited possessor of firearms. He was transported and booked into the Yavapai County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault per domestic violence and misconduct involving weapons.

