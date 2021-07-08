Prescott man arrested after months-long investigation into alleged sex crimes

Eric Wright, a Prescott resident, has been accused of possessing child pornography, sex abuse, drug paraphernalia and more, police said.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man was arrested on July 1 after a months-long investigation regarding multiple alleged crimes including sexual exploitation of a minor.

Eric Wright, 43, was taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant at his home near Miller Valley Road and Whipple Street, police said.

In March the Prescott Police Department began an investigation into Wright after reports that child pornography was uploaded to an online account allegedly tied to him, according to police.

During the investigation, detectives said that Wright also appeared in a video of himself engaged in an assault of an adult female without her knowledge or consent, according to officials.

Detectives gathered evidence and Wright was arrested, interviewed and booked without bond at Yavapai County Jail.

Wright is facing charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, sex abuse, voyeurism, surreptitious viewing, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.