PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A 27-year-old Prescott man faces several charges after deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office discovered a secret steroid lab within his home.

According to a news release from YCSO, Tanner Farr was taken into custody after deputies served a search warrant on October 7.

Officials say Farr was buying several precursor steroid chemicals from the "dark net," including testosterone, anadrol, dianabol, winstrol and others.

Farr is accused of combining these chemicals with carrier oils like grapeseed oil and selling them on the dark net as his own brand.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

During the search warrant, authorities found several vials of prescription only drug powder and liquids, as well as two pounds of uncut testosterone.

Farr faces several charges, including possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of prescription only drugs for sale, and using a building to manufacture drugs.

He is being held in the Camp Verde Detention Center without bond.