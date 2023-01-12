Arizona man arrested, accused of trying to burglarize the same house twice, police say

Police said when the suspect was questioned by police, he admitted to committing both crimes.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man is behind bars after police said a woman caught him trying to burglarize her home not once, but twice.

Prescott police said around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, a woman reported waking up to find a burglar in her home located in the 800 block of Valley Street. The woman told police the suspect fled the scene after stealing her purse.

On Jan. 1, around 8:30 p.m., the same suspect returned to the woman's home and tried to get in, police said. The woman told police she confronted the suspect as he tried to enter her home and he ran from the area.

Authorities said on Jan. 5, 34-year-old Donovan Stubbs was identified as the suspect in both incidents.

Police said when Stubbs was questioned by police, he admitted to committing both crimes.

Stubbs was arrested and booked into jail for burglary, attempted burglary and theft.

