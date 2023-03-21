Prescott judge arrested on 'extreme' DUI, police say

A report from the Prescott Police Department described Judge Cele Hancock as having "extreme BAC" at the time of the arrest.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott area judge has been arrested for what police say was a case of "extreme" DUI. A report from the Prescott Valley Police Department says that she blew over .20 on a breathalyzer test.

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Cele Hancock was reportedly arrested on Sunday, March 19 following a traffic stop around 4:13 p.m. at Carleton and Montezuma streets in Prescott.

According to the report, Judge Hancock had been seen stumbling inside a local Safeway grocery store and "looked intoxicated" before walking outside and driving off in her car.

An officer saw Hancock's car near the intersection and pulled her over for a traffic stop.

Hancock reportedly told the officer that she hadn't been drinking and was trying to get a medical prescription from Safeway. The officer reported that she appeared to be intoxicated and he could smell alcohol as she spoke to him.

She was allegedly unable to tell the officers what the mentioned prescription was and told another officer that she'd had a few glasses of wine earlier in the day.

After blowing a .158 on a breathalyzer test, Hancock was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

She was later tested again at the police station and blew a .219 and .214. Police classified it as "DUI extreme BAC."

Judge Hancock reportedly agreed to the tests by telling police, "Sure. It does not matter. My career is already over."

Police are recommending charges of Driving Under the Influence, which is a 1st-degree misdemeanor. Judge Hancock was released from police custody.

