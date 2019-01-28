Tempe police said Monday in a press conference that the pregnant woman stabbed to death early Sunday morning was a Lyft driver killed by her passenger.

Kristina Howato, 39, was taken to the hospital from the scene where she took suspect 20-year-old Fabian Durazo near Eighth Street and McClintock Drive. She and the unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Howato picked up Durazo near McClintock and Rio Salado Parkway, according to police. When she was dropping him off, police say he began stabbing her while she was inside her SUV. He continued to stab her as she got out of the car, and he took the vehicle.

The Tempe Police Department said law enforcement used GPS to track the SUV, and police eventually stopped it over just east of Quartzsite along I-10 later in the day Sunday. DPS tried to pull Durazo over, but he kept going, so troopers used a spike strip to disable the vehicle.

After initially refusing to get out of the SUV, Durazo eventually complied and was arrested by DPS and La Paz County deputies, a DPS spokesperson said. Tempe PD detectives were not far behind.

Durazo was booked into the La Paz County jail, where he admitted stabbing Howato and taking her car, a Tempe PD spokesperson said.

Police said Howato leaves behind two young children.

Durazo faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of kidnapping, car theft and armed robbery.

Police said there is no clear motive to Durazo's actions yet, and there's no indication that he was on drugs at the time.

Lyft released the following statement in response to the stabbing:

"We were shocked and deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims. The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. The passenger’s account has been permanently deactivated and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation."