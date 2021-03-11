Pregnant woman killed, man arrested following alleged drunk driving crash in Chandler

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Sunday near Frye and Dobson roads, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a Chandler crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Chandler Police Department, two cars crashed in the area of Frye and Dobson roads around 2:30 a.m. One of the drivers, 33-year-old Roland Enos, was arrested following the collision.

Enos was driving southbound on Arizona Avenue when police said he collided with the rear of another car.

The second car had four occupants. Beatrice Gonzales, who was pregnant, was sitting in the backseat and needed to be extricated from the car. She and her unborn child were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The other three occupants were taken to the Chandler Regional Medical Center where they were treated for various, non-life-threatening injuries.

Enos was evaluated and tested for impairment. His blood-alcohol level was recorded by police to be above the legal limit, according to police.

Following his release from the hospital, Enos was taken into custody and is facing charges including two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of endangerment.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

