Family searching for answers after pregnant teen dies in Buckeye car crash

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Family and friends of a pregnant Valley teenager, who was killed in a crash along with two others one week ago, are searching for answers.

The father of the unborn child and the mother of the teen said the heartbreak they are going through is painful.

"Her personality was very outgoing and very cheery," said Veronica Sanchez, describing her 18-year-old daughter Mercedes Cabrales.

Cabrales was killed a week ago in a crash near Van Buren Street and Verrado Way after leaving work.

"I am still waiting for that doorbell that I hear late at night, waiting for her to come in," she said. "She was excited, as I was excited too… to be a grandma for the very first time."

Responders pulled Cabrales from her car following the three-vehicle crash on May 30th, the Buckeye Police Department said. She was taken to the hospital where she died the next day.

"They did let us know at the hospital that she was pregnant with a boy," Sanchez said.

Sadly, Mercedes’ unborn child did not survive.

"I'm still in a state of mind of shock," Sanchez said.

The unborn child's father, Joshua Franco, said the pain has only increased as the days have gone on.

"It hits me harder and harder each day," Franco said. “She was just a loving, caring person."

Franco and Mercedes were looking forward to becoming parents and planning to get married. Now, Mercedes' loved ones are left desperately searching for answers.

“If there are any witnesses that saw the car accident, come forward,” Franco said. “We need answers."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to police.

Meanwhile, Mercedes’ family is just grateful for all the support they are receiving.

“We do want to thank everybody in the community, family, and friends for all the love and support that they've shown us through these hard times and all their prayers and we ask that they continue praying for our family,” Sanchez said.

Anyone interested in helping the Mercedes family with funeral expenses can visit their GoFundMe page here.

