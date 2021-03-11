Post office offering $50K reward for suspects robbing Valley mail carriers

At least four robberies have been reported since July in Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix.

MESA, Ariz. — The U.S. Postal Service is seeking the public's help in finding the suspects responsible for robbing mail carriers across the Valley.

At least four robberies have been reported since July at various locations in Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix. The Postal Service does not yet know whether all the robberies are connected or isolated incidents.

A $50,000 reward is currently being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The first known incident was reported on July 29 in the 1800 block of East Citation Lane in Tempe. Two male suspects robbed a mail carrier at about 2:30 p.m.

The second robbery occurred in Phoenix on Oct. 21 in the 3600 block of North 26th Street, near Osborn Road and 24th Street. A man between the ages of 25 and 35 robbed the suspect at about 1:20 p.m.

The suspect was described as Black, about 180 pounds, and 6 feet tall.

Another robbery was reported on Nov. 6 near Highland Avenue and 14th Place in Phoenix at about 2 p.m. The male suspect was armed with a handgun and wore dark clothing.

The most recent robbery took place in Mesa on Nov. 16 near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive at 10:40 a.m. The suspect was described as a Black male, with medium to light complexion, dark brown eyes, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, and 160 pounds.

The suspect in the most recent incident was seen traveling in a red sedan with an accomplice.

Anyone with information about these cases can contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

