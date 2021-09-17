Police investigating possible relation between homicide and armed robbery incident in Phoenix

The investigation revolves around a possible connection between an adult male found dead around 4 a.m. and an armed robbery occurring about an hour later

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a possible connection between a homicide and an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning.

Police launched the investigation after a man was found dead on the side of the road, the department said.

Phoenix police were notified around 4 a.m. to check on the adult male near the intersection of 19th and Alice avenues, officers said. Sergeant Vincent Cole said there were obvious signs of trauma on the man's body.

Shortly after, police responded to a separate incident where an armed robbery occurred around 5 a.m. near the intersection of 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Police have one person of interest detained, the department said.

Detectives are investigating how these two incidents may be related based on preliminary information.

The department is asking anyone with relevant information regarding these incidents to contact Phoenix Police Crime Stop at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

