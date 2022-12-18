Gunshot heard during possible kidnapping in Phoenix, police say

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping involving a woman and her children Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a potential kidnapping involving a woman and her children that happened Sunday morning. Some details are unclear at this time, but officials said the kids were later found safe.

Officers were reportedly called to the area of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road for what authorities described as a "possible kidnapping call."

Police were able to find a vehicle involved in the call and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn't stop.

A police helicopter followed the vehicle to the area of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road where it finally stopped. When officers moved in with their patrol car, a gunshot was heard from inside the suspect vehicle, police said.

Officials said the occupants of the vehicle got out and were believed to have run into a nearby home.

Police entered the home but didn't find the suspect or suspects involved. The children were later found safe.

A spokesman with the Phoenix police said that "it is suspected the woman may have willfully cooperated with the suspect to evade capture."

At this time, it's unclear how many suspects were involved in the incident or if the mother is one of the potential suspects. Authorities also did not say where the children were found.

Police said no one was injured, and the incident is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

