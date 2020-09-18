Police: Woman shoots suspect during home invasion in Mesa

Police said the suspect entered the home sometime before 4 a.m. and the woman who was home alone shot him.

MESA, Ariz. — A woman shot a man who entered her home in Mesa Friday, police said. The suspect is in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are calling it a home invasion, saying the suspect is a stranger to the victim.

The woman was home alone when the suspect made entry into the home, located on 1st Place near Alma School Road and Main Street, sometime before 4 a.m., according to police. The victim then shot the suspect.