Scottsdale police warn of yet another phone scam

Police said scammers are saying their potential victims have warrants and demanding they be paid over the phone.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police are warning the public about a new scam making the rounds.

"Scammers are posing as actual Scottsdale police employees and using phone software to make it look like they are calling from the Scottsdale Police Department," according to police.

Potential victims are told by the scammers that they have a warrant against them and who then demand it be paid over the phone using credit cards, gift cards or money orders. Victims are threatened with arrest if they don't pay.

Police said the scammers might have information that makes them seem more legitimate.

"They may have personal information about you obtained through open-source internet and social media searches," police said.

Police said they never ask for payment over the phone to clear a warrant.

Anyone who receives a phone call like this should hang up and call the police department's non-emergency number to report it.

The Scottsdale police non-emergency phone number is 480-312-5000.

You can also contact the court or go to your nearest police department for information about warrants.

