Police: Valley student arrested after bringing AR-15 to school

A student was arrested Friday afternoon by Phoenix police for allegedly bringing an AR-15 rifle and ammunition to Bostrom High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A student was arrested Friday afternoon by Phoenix police for allegedly bringing an AR-15-style rifle and ammunition to Bostrom High School.

Officers were dispatched to the campus, located near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road, at about 1 p.m. for reports of a student with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown.

Upon arrival, the officers detained the juvenile in the main office and seized possession of a semi-automatic rifle. Officers also found ammunition in the student's backpack and lunch box, Phoenix police said.

No injuries were reported by police.

The student's currently in police custody and is facing many felony charges.

"We commend those who originally reported the possibility of a weapon on school grounds to adults on campus who immediately called police," the agency wrote in a statement.

The Phoenix Union High School District said they're working with police to investigate Friday's incident.

"We are grateful to those who reported this incident to trusted adults. We also thank our staff for working quickly to ensure everyone was safe, and the Phoenix Police Department for responding immediately," the district wrote in a statement.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.