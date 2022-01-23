2 arrested in large Phoenix drug bust

Phoenix police made a large drug busts and arrested a man and a woman after having suspicion of illegal drug activity.

PHOENIX — A traffic stop led to police uncovering over $100,000 in cash, more than 45,000 pills and a stolen motorcycle in a large drug bust in Phoenix.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department stopped a vehicle that they believed was related to illegal drug activity. Officers said they found evidence of dangerous drugs inside the vehicle and arrested a 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

A search warrant used at the suspects' house led police to find

$101, 364 in cash

45,000 fentanyl pills

1,500 xanax pills

Nine firearms, three of which were stolen

4.6 lbs of fentanyl powder

Five ounces of heroin

A recovered, stolen motorcycle

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.