Police investigate incident at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are searching for the suspect who threatened a woman at Tempe Marketplace last week during an argument.

The female suspect was driving through on open space in the parking lot last Friday when she nearly struck the victim as she stood outside of her car, according to a police news release issued Thursday.

After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the woman, according to witnesses and police.

The suspect fled after several people tried to intervene. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or her car.

Officers are working with the victim to create a sketch of the suspect that will be released in the future.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the nearby Barnes & Noble bookstore. They say neither Barnes & Noble nor Tempe Marketplace have surveillance video of the parking lot.