Tempe driver shoots, hospitalizes attempted carjacker

The man was shot after he got into the car through the front passenger door and attacked the driver, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot while attempting to "car jack" a Tempe driver on Saturday morning, officials with the Tempe Police Department said.

According to police reports, the driver had stopped near the intersection of 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1 in the morning when a man entered his vehicle through the front passenger door.

Police say that the man then attacked the driver, who fired his handgun at the suspect. Both men left the vehicle where the driver proceeded to call Tempe police, and stayed on the scene until officers arrived.

Police found the man in critical condition after being shot, and he was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say that the investigation is still underway, and haven't released the identities of either of the men at this time.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

