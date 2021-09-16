Police sweep Red Mountain High School after anonymous 911 caller said they saw a 'suspicious device'

This is the second call the Mesa Police Department has received in two days about a "suspicious device," the first being at Mesa High School.

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video focuses on a similar 911 call made about Mesa High School the previous day.

The Mesa Police Department conducted its second sweep for a "suspicious device" at a local high school in two days early Thursday morning.

The department received an anonymous 911 call said that they saw the device inside of the Red Mountain High School's main building, police said. At the time, the school wasn't open to students -- no students were on campus -- and the gates were locked.

Officers arrived at the high school and began conducting a sweep of the campus.

Officers determined that there was no threat to campus or students, the department said.

School officials announced that class will be starting at its usual time at 8:15 a.m., police said. District officials will also be notifying parents of the situation.

This is the second call about a "suspicious device" being at a Mesa high school that the department has received. Police got a similar call on Wednesday about a device being at Mesa High School, where authorities also didn't find any such device.

That call resulted in a complete lockdown of the school and the evacuation of all of the school's 3,000 students.

Authorities from the Mesa Fire Department said that three people were transported to the hospital for medical emergencies during Mesa High School's evacuation, including:

A 16-year-old student with diabetic symptoms

A 16-year-old student with anxiety

A 50-year-old man after he fainted

"As with any call of this nature, police will be investigating the call and who possibly made it," the department said.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

