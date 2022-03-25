Police searching for suspects after shooting leaves man dead in El Mirage

The person was shot near the intersection of 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, the El Mirage Police Department said.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding two people involved in a shooting that left a man dead late Thursday night, the El Mirage Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at around 10:30 p.m. after getting calls reporting shots fired, the department said. The officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene, who was pronounced dead when fire department personnel arrived.

Reports from the scene indicate that two people were in a car and shot at the man multiple times by a nearby strip mall, police said. The suspects then drove from the scene.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, police said. Investigators are still at the scene interviewing witnesses.

Police have yet to release the following information:

Description of the suspects' vehicle

Identity of the victim

Whether the suspects and victim knew each other

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.